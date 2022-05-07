The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
One door opens, another closes
Open Door Preschool has a new director, Marja Steinberg, who has stepped into the role vacated by longtime director Barb Howe, who retired last year after 33 years. Steinberg is an Open Door alum herself from the 1980s, who attended the preschool along with her brother and sister. Meanwhile, another veteran two-day lead teacher, Sue Anderson, plans to retire at the end of the spring term after 24 years. Her duties will fall fully upon teacher Crystal Henslin, formerly with Northfield Montessori, who started working at the preschool this year.
British humor enlivens NFHS spring play
The durable comedy/farce, “Hay Fever,” involves the relationships and rivalries of the Bliss family and their guests during a weekend of unfolding mayhem at a stately English manor home. Shari Setchell, Northfield High School drama teacher, said the dialog-heavy comedy seemed like a perfect ending to a chaotic year. Especially since the acting troupe had basically five weeks to learn lines, hit cues and perfect their posh British accents.
Light it up
Seventy years ago, most American living rooms had a sofa, a TV and a low-wattage ceramic TV lamp, popularly styled in the image of a panther, tiger or horse. At Antiques of Northfield, 416 Division St., owner Carol Christensen has her collection of 1,000-plus TV lamps on prominent display. The store’s Facebook page claims it has the World’s largest collection of TV lamps.
2022 Heywood recipient announced
Gerald (Jerry) Anderson has been named the 2022 recipient of the Joseph Lee Heywood Distinguished Service Award by the Defeat of Jesse James Days Committee.
Sports
Six senior athletes at Northfield High School signed with universities to continue to play their respective sports in ice hockey, lacrosse, soccer, softball and track.
