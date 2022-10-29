The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
The Northfield News is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays.
It contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Northfield area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at northfieldnews.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Bob Sullivan Day
When Coach Bob “Sully” Sullivan retired in 2000 from coaching football for the Carleton College, his record of 102 total wins still stands as the most of any Knights football coach. Last week, Carleton named the field at Laird Stadium after the legendary coach.
Meals-On-Wheels
Northfield Hospital + Clinics is looking for additional delivery volunteers this fall and winter. Read about why three-year volunteers Annie Kramer and Sue Evans get more than they give when they deliver hot meals to a dozen Northfield residents once a week.
Council hears police report
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott reported to the council last week that with new data specialist Katie Beer tracking all the information regarding calls of service and crime statistics, the city is better equipped to spot trends and patterns.
Climate controlled storage
With the official ribbon cutting completed, Northfield now has a new system of climate controlled storage units featuring frost-free footings, insulated wall panels and thicker roofing. Owner Norm Oberto said the new units are perfect for storing valuable like artwork and furniture.
Electric vehicle expo
More than a hundred people came out on a chilly and blustery Saturday morning to attend the second annual Recharge Northfield Electric Vehicle Expo and Test Drive held at the parking lot of Northfield Middle School. Many took advantage of the opportunity to get behind the wheel to test drive an electric vehicle.
Sports
From sports reporter Jim Reece: Northfield varsity football scored five unanswered touchdowns as the Raiders took a 41-6 win over Rochester John Marshall in the Section 1AAAAA quarterfinals Tuesday at Memorial Field. On Wednesday, the Raiders volleyball team took a 3-0 win over Rochester John Marshall to advance to the semifinals of 1AAAA Section Tournament. Sophomore Teagan Jaynes and senior Teagan Timperley in the last week also both made their 1,000th career assists on the volleyball court.
More
The most recent News featured the full stories noted here, plus several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more. All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.