Northfield native Jodi Greene commissioned the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul combat ship in a ceremony filled with Minnesota’s elected officials in Duluth last Saturday. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Northfield City Council members and Mayor Rhonda Pownell pose for a photo before a recent meeting at City Hall to honor the Northfield High School students who completed terms of civic service this year. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The 12th annual crabapple festival was held during the height of blossoming last week with a gathering of neighbors and poetry in Northfield. (Photo courtesy of Margit Johnson)
Welcome to the fleet
Now, Northfield native and former Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy Jodi J. Greene can add “Ship Sponsor” to her long list of accolades. “Man our ship and bring her to life,” commanded Greene, Saturday morning in Duluth, giving the first order to the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul during the commissioning ceremony for the combat ship.
Northfield students recognized for civic service
Before they walk across the final stage of high school at graduation June 5, Northfield High School seniors who served on the city’s boards and commissions were recognized Tuesday night at the beginning of the City Council meeting.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell thanked the students for their time, energy the and youthful perspective they brought to meetings.
School superintendent reflects on budget cuts
At their last meeting on May 9, School Board members approved the reduction of the middle school world language program; a 10% reduction in transportation services with longtime partner Benjamin Bus; and a reduced number of elementary school English Learner teachers.
“I’m satisfied with the process,” Hillmann said. “I value the level of interaction we had with the community. The commentary was meaningful and productive and will help us innovate.”
Neighbors celebrate crabapple blossoms
After a particularly long, cold, and dark winter and two years of COVID interruptions, the Union Street Crabapple Blossom Festival marked the occasion of its blossoming trees on a nearly perfect spring evening last week. The neighbors have been celebrating the blossoms with poems, fellowship and ice cream sandwiches for 12 years.
Sports
