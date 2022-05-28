The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.

Welcome to the fleet

Now, Northfield native and former Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy Jodi J. Greene can add “Ship Sponsor” to her long list of accolades. “Man our ship and bring her to life,” commanded Greene, Saturday morning in Duluth, giving the first order to the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul during the commissioning ceremony for the combat ship.

Northfield students recognized for civic service

Before they walk across the final stage of high school at graduation June 5, Northfield High School seniors who served on the city’s boards and commissions were recognized Tuesday night at the beginning of the City Council meeting.

Mayor Rhonda Pownell thanked the students for their time, energy the and youthful perspective they brought to meetings.

School superintendent reflects on budget cuts

At their last meeting on May 9, School Board members approved the reduction of the middle school world language program; a 10% reduction in transportation services with longtime partner Benjamin Bus; and a reduced number of elementary school English Learner teachers.

“I’m satisfied with the process,” Hillmann said. “I value the level of interaction we had with the community. The commentary was meaningful and productive and will help us innovate.”

Neighbors celebrate crabapple blossoms

After a particularly long, cold, and dark winter and two years of COVID interruptions, the Union Street Crabapple Blossom Festival marked the occasion of its blossoming trees on a nearly perfect spring evening last week. The neighbors have been celebrating the blossoms with poems, fellowship and ice cream sandwiches for 12 years.

Sports

