Cyclocross competitor
Odin Bergs, a Northfield 8th grader, has added another sport to his repertoire: cyclocross. His coach Dag Selander, head coach of Minnesota Junior Cycling, said that for someone like Odin who is totally new to the sport, “he really did awesome.”
“Odin did the best of all the kids,” Selander said. “When he flatted and ran the rest of the race to the finish, right there I knew that this kid wants this. He’s no quitter.”
Selander, who grew up in Norway and started competing in cycling races at the age of 11, said the sport is not for everyone. “Not every kid who plays football, baseball, soccer and hockey gets to play in the big leagues,” he said. “But cycling is different. Look at Odin. He just started training in this sport and he’s already gone to Nationals.”
First 2023 baby arrives
It’s a boy! Zeke Elliot Chalmers is NH+C’s New Year’s baby — born on January 1 at 7:37 p.m. at the Birth Center at Northfield Hospital.
Congratulations to parents Amber Riley and Zach Chalmers (and big brother Axel), who live in Owatonna.
Amber and Zach calculated Zeke’s due date as December 31. “Then at our first prenatal appointment, we were told January 15,” Zach said. “We kept joking about it,” Amber laughs. “He’s the one who knew when to come.”
Both Zeke and Axel were born at Northfield Hospital . . . Axel in April 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. “We had a good experience here, and wanted to come back because of that,” Amber said.
New services, devices at library
In the new year, those interested in learning a new craft with a sewing machine, digital camera or telescope won’t need to purchase these expensive high tech items online. Not when they are all now available for checkout at the Northfield Public Library.
Natalie Draper, library director, said the concept originated from a “borrow before you buy” idea.
