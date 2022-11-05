The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Small business visit
Gov. Tim Walz was in Northfield Thursday to host a roundtable discussion with the Department of Employment and Economic Development, DEED, and a panel of local small business owners. The topic of the discussion was how the state of Minnesota could better support small businesses. He was joined by NOrthfield native DEED Commissioner Steve Grove, Mayor Rhonda Pownell and a cross section of local, small business owners.
Farm-to-school
That’s because Thursday was Farm to School day for 2022. All the options available to students that day were from locally sourced foods grown on farms surrounding Northfield. The menu for kindergarten and second-grade students included apples from Fireside Orchards, cantaloupe watermelons from Good Acre Farms, turkey breast from Ferndale Farms and all-beef hot dogs from Thousand Hills Farm.
School board hears survey report
Much of last week’s Northfield School Board meeting was spent digesting the results from a survey of 400 registered voters in the Northfield area who answered the phone to talk about proposed Northfield High School facility plans.
Border visit
In mid-October, retired attorney Gina Washburn and three other Minnesotans joined several other congregational church members from Texas for a week-long visit to the United States-Mexico border. Their mission, Washburn said, was “to bear witness to the conditions affecting our migrant neighbors.” As chair of the immigrant welcoming committee at First United Church of Christ Northfield, Washburn has heard horror stories about the plight of Central American migrants. It was time to see the situation with her own eyes.
Dueling pianos
Calling all piano enthusiasts: On Sunday, November 13 at 2 p.m. two local piano wizards, Richard Collman and David Miller, will perform a concert called “Music for Two Pianos by two Pianists Extraordinaire.” The pair will perform the music of Grainger, Bach, Gershwin, Rachmaninoff, and Sousa at FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway.
