Fun on the farm
Sitting high atop a rise southeast of town and stretching 130 acres west and north, Windy Willow farm is known for affording some of the best vistas outside Northfield — as well as clocking some of the highest wind speeds.
“We are on one of the highest points in Rice County,” said Chad Almen, who is hard at work transitioning those acres that produced corn, peas and soy beans into Northfield’s first agritourism business.
Fifth graders raise money for Ukraine
Thanks to the kindness and generosity of fifth graders from Greenvale Park Elementary School, $2,650 will be donated to Alight’s Ukraine Response Fund.
Parent Nena Lenz said in early May the students watched a Scholastic News video about the plight of kids fleeing war in Ukraine. They became emotionally engaged in the conflict happening half a world away and decided as a team to make over 1,000 handmade items, including keychains, bracelets, earrings and buttons for sale to benefit Ukrainian refugees.
Canoe adventure topic of book by St. Olaf graduate
St. Olaf College graduate Natalie Warren has penned a book about her epic journey titled “Hudson Bay Bound: Two Women, One Dog, 2000 miles to the Arctic.” Warren visited the Northfield Public Library last week to talk about her book.
Eagle sculpture to be installed soon at intersection
John Sterner, whose heritage is half Lakota and half German, shared some eagle-themed stories during a recent program about public art moderated by Dundas sculptor Mac Gimse.
In 2021, the city of Northfield commissioned Sterner to produce a 15-foot tall eagle steel sculpture titled, “Wanbli Mitakuye Oyasin” or “Eagle Relatives.” The sculpture will be installed later this summer.
Sports
