Archer House Redevelopment
Brent Nystrom, director of capital, business development and investor relations for Rebound Partners, explained that a three-phase redevelopment plan was underway for the business and property that had operated continuously as a hotel since 1877. Many community members are involved in the process that will be facilitated by the Oertel architectural firm of St. Paul.
New exhibit at NHS showcases Northfield photographer
A new exhibit at the Northfield Historical Society contains black and white photographs and correspondence by Fran Hall, a native son, who traveled 35,000 miles with wife Tallie in an Airstream trailer across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Scandinavia. Their remarkable tin can journey is worth a visit to the museum this spring.
Swing dance tradition continues this spring
On Sat. April 23, the Northfield High School jazz band directed by David Miller will be joined by the Carleton College jazz band directed by Laura Caviani for an evening of swing dance music. The event will be held at the Northfield Ballroom, 1055 Highway 3 and begins at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds from the $10 ticket sales support NHS jazz bands.
Sports
Longtime Carleton College men’s basketball coach Guy Kalland is set to retire in late June. Coach Kalland leaves behind a 38-year legacy that includes winning his 500th game on Jan. 12 against Bethel University, ending the 2021-22 season with a 16-7 overall record, and amassing a 506-439 coaching record. His wisdom, humility, passion and knowledge have influenced hundreds of young athletes over the years. After retirement Kalland said he will still attend the Knight’s home games, just not the practices.
