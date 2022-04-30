Fred Amram, an 85-year-old former University of Minnesota professor who fled Germany with his parents as a child will be re-naturalized as a German citizen Tuesday, photographed at his home in Minneapolis, Sept. 19, 2018. Amram’s family and other Jews were stripped of their ciitizenship in Nazi Germany in 1935. Amram is holding his cat Medele. (Scott Takushi / Pioneer Press)
Post employee volunteers pack meals for Feed My Starving Children on Friday, Apr. 22, 2022 in Eagan, Minn. (Craig Lassig/Post Consumer Brands)
Craig Lassig
Fred Amram, an 85-year-old former University of Minnesota professor who fled Germany with his parents as a child will be re-naturalized as a German citizen Tuesday, photographed at his home in Minneapolis, Sept. 19, 2018. Amram’s family and other Jews were stripped of their ciitizenship in Nazi Germany in 1935. Amram is holding his cat Medele. (Scott Takushi / Pioneer Press)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
The Northfield News is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays.
It contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Northfield area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at northfieldnews.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Creative collaborations
Minneapolis singer-songwriter Chris Koza spent the last month as an artist in residence at Arcadia Charter School, working with half the student body on a collaborative concert Friday night. Koza has participated in 26 residencies over the last six years, which fittingly began with Arcadia. Since 2004, Koza has released over a dozen albums, both solo and with the band Rogue Valley and Nobody Kid.
Budget reductions
Superintendent Matt Hillmann sent out a letter to parents last week outing the process of cutting the district budget by $4.5 million over the next two years. He reported that over 70 staff, students, community members and parents had participated in four budget prioritization meetings this winter. At the school board meeting Monday, two areas for cuts garnered public reaction: reducing the number of English language learner educators and cancelling the agricultural education partnership with Randolph High School.
Volunteer efforts
To honor National Volunteer Month, many Northfielders participated in volunteer activities. Seventeen employees from Post Consumer Brands traveled to Eagen to work a morning shift at Feed Our Starving Children. The Post teams packaged 40-50 boxes, enough food to feed 78 kids for a year. The food will be shipped to locations around the world.
Holocaust survivor
A Holocaust memorial program, planned by Rabbi Shosh Dworsky, will take place in the Carleton Chapel on Sunday, May 1 from 4-6 p.m. Holocaust survivor Fred Amram will speak after victim’s names are read and Yiddish songs are sung. A dinner follows the free public program.
Sports
Read all about former Northfield High School pitcher Ethan Lanthier’s success at NCAA Division II power St. Cloud State University.
More
The most recent News featured the full stories noted here, plus several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.