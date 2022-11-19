The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Art in action
Meet Northfield’s snow blade artists: students at St. Dominic’s School. With snow piling up on Northfield streets this week, the city’s fleet of painted blade snow plows has been busy clearing the roads and flashing glimpses of original art. The theme for this year’s art project was “Around the World.”
NAFRS interviews candidates
By January 2023, Northfield should have a full-time fire chief in place, a first for the city that has relied on a part-time official. Interviews for the top spot are being conducted now through early December. Interim chief Tom Nelson’s term expires Jan. 18, 2023.
New American citizen
Northfield resident, Carleton College employee, wife, mother and school volunteer Fabia Dennison is a newly-minted American citizen. After growing up half-Brazilian, half-Italian in South America, Dennison relocated to the United States with her green card. After studying hard to pass the rigorous citizenship tests, Dennison official became a U.S. citizen in October.
Election news
Northfield voters elected Jenny Nelson, Ben Miller and Jeff Quinnell to serve on the Northfield School Board and Davin Sokup, Kathleen Homes and Jessica Peterson White to serve on the Northfield City Council. Voters selected Republican chiropractor Bill Lieske to serve in the Minnesota Senate representing District 58 and Kristi Pursell to the Minnesota House seat serving District 58A. Voters also chose overwhelmingly to pass the Capital Projects Levy.
Sports
From sports reporter Jim Reece: Northfield Raiders girls swimming took 4th in section meet sending NHS sophomore Nora Kortuem to compete in the state meet. Four area volleyball players were named to the 2022 Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Volleyball teams. Four Raiders sign to play college volleyball on scholarships and former Raider Matt Christensen named new head coach of Northfield boys basketball.
More
