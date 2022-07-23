The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
The Northfield News is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays.
It contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Northfield area.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Voicing their concerns
More than a dozen Viking Terrace residents and advocates stood up before the Northfield City Council meeting and voiced their concerns with the new owners of the trailer park in Northfield. Some residents spoke in Spanish using the city’s translator. Other residents gave tearful explanations about the inequality of the new restrictions.
Celebrating 150 years of fire fighting and rescues
Saturday’s celebration of a milestone anniversary bridges the past to the present for event planner Aramis Wells. Read how a passion for history, photography and the fire department motivated the paid on-call volunteer to spend countless hours planning the celebration.
At the height of summer
Northfield’s farmer’s markets are overflowing with products beloved by all who call summer their favorite season. From flowers to vegetables and just picked berries to sweet corn, the stalls are packed with nature’s abundance.
Nordic Walking popular activity
Two new classes showing exercisers how to properly walk using Nordic Walking sticks filled up immediately at FiftyNorth. Ready about the healthy benefits of the trendy activity.
Conversion therapy ban passes city council
On a 5-1 vote, the City Council passes a ban against conversion therapy for minors and vulnerable adults. Northfield joins other cities across the state to enforce the highest possible fine against the practice.
Sports
To keep up on all of Northfield’s youth and adult summer league games, check out the latest edition of the Northfield News for all the highlights, box scores and action-filled photos.
More
The most recent News featured the full stories noted here, plus several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more. All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.
