It contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Northfield area.
History comes alive
No longer will local actors embody a famous figure from Northfield’s rich history during the May 21 cemetery tours. Instead, ninth-grade students will tell the stories of those they have researched in depth as their Capstone projects. Two high school leaders, senior Brekken Modory and junior Henry Vrtis, will act as coaches to five Student Community Outreach Program Experience (SCOPE) students: Corrie Demas, Stephen Feig, Anna Forbord, Kennedy Larsen and Kelin McDowell.
Lake Superior concert theme
Claire Larson, guest director for the Carleton College Band, wanted the musicians to personally understand the powerful connection between Minnesota nature and music. So, she mapped out a one-day road trip that would enable them to enjoy some typically Minnesota experiences. Catch the concert on Sat. May 14 at 7 p.m. at Kracum Performance Hall.
Protecting our past
Alice and Bruce Thomas have been restoring the exterior of their historic home, which dates back to 1879, since they retired from their academic careers in 2007. Last week, the A.W. Norton home at 418 College St. received the official designation as a local historic preservation site. Norton, a prominent businessman and community servant, was the first of three important community figures to occupy the home.
School budget cuts approved
The Northfield School Board took action to eliminate programs from the elementary, secondary and district packages recommended for reductions after weeks of input from meetings with community members. Read more about the line item budget cuts in an upcoming Northfield News story.
Sports
Spring sports are off to a good start after two weeks of sporadic postponements due to severe weather. Read more about baseball, softball, golf, soccer, lacrosse and track and field in upcoming Northfield News editions.
More
The most recent News featured the full stories noted here, plus several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more.
