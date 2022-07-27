Twins Brewers Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Chris Archer reacts after giving up a three-run home run to Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

 Aaron Gash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of three-run homers, Corbin Burnes won his fifth straight decison and Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 10-4 on Wednesday to sweep a two-game series between Central Division leaders.

