Student artists from Tri-City United, Le Sueur-Henderson, Nicollet, Sibley East and Belle Plaine High Schools put their sculptures, paintings and drawings on display for the Section 2A North Art Festival.
The festival, hosted at TCU High School, was a three day event allowing students to showcase their work to the general public and meet professional artists from the local area.
On Tuesday, April 12, student pieces from all five school districts were lined up on tables inside the TCU gymnasium for a public viewing. The exhibit displayed a variety of works entered in categories such as drawing, painting, sculpture, digital photography, crafts, ceramics and mixed media art.
“My favorite part is for students to see work from other schools, other styles, other ideas, different mediums,” said TCU Art Teacher Tony Barnack. “Every school, I would say, has its own style and you kind of get used to it. It’s always fun to see Le Sueur-Henderson and how they draw and paint, it’s so cool.”
Of TCU’s entries in the competition, 13 pieces were awarded a superior ranking (18-20 points) by the judges and four were rated as excellent (15-17 points). Five standout Titan artists also received the Spot Light on the Arts Award, a special distinction awarded to 12 students in total between the competing districts.
TCU senior Pax Meyer received superior rankings in both drawing and painting and earned a spot light award for “Artificial Order,” a colorful drawing depicting a crowd worshiping a statue of Lady Justice.
Titan artists Gabby Dahlke and Nalia Wagner also received spot light awards in the drawing category. Dahlke’s drawing “Warped,” is a distorted self-portrait while Wagner’s “Odd Form” utilizes colored pencils to replicate a contorted version of a friend’s picture.
TCU’s Mikayla Marek was spotlighted for her painting “Hello?” which incorporates real picture frames into a portrait of a woman answering a corded red telephone against a kaleidoscopic background.
In the sculpture category, TCU’s Rachael Paggen received the spot light award for her “Abstract Bubble Pot.” The piece serves as a nonfunctional teapot lacking the spout and lid they are known for. She was also ranked superior in the ceramics category for her piece “Mother Nature.”
Other superior ranked Titans include Sydney Whiteis in drawing, Anna Barnett and Danessa Buckingham in painting, Bailey Witte and Marco Reyes in sculpture and Edward Devine in ceramics.
Titans judged as excellent include Janik Wagner in drawing, Alexa Triden in painting, Drew Murphy in sculpture and Marco Reyes in ceramics. Megan Marek was ranked a participant in drawing.
Following the judging, students and members of the public were invited to the TCU Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, April 13th to learn about professional artistry from guest speakers Meghan Petricka and Craig Kotasek.
Petricka is a Montgomery graduate with years of experience in graphic design, illustration and cartography. The Eden Prairie resident’s passion for topiary design eventually led to her to win the Discovery+ gardening competition show “Clipped.”
Kotasek is the owner and founder of the Tin Can Valley print and design studio in Le Sueur. Specializing in the art of letterpress printing, Kotasek produces posters, greeting cards, stationery and more.
“It is good for those that have that interest to know that there are ways of making a living off of doing that,” said Barnack. “They have lots of options that way.”