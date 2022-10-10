The postseason is set to begin for the Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield girls soccer team.
The Cobras (1-10-0) earned the No. 8 seed out of eight teams in the Section 2A playoffs and will travel to RCTC Stadium in Rochester to take on No. 1 seed Rochester Lourdes (9-4-1).
The Eagles are ranked No. 7 in the final Class A Minnesota State Soccer Coaches Association poll and No. 10 in the Class A QRF rankings. They did not meet the Cobras in the regular season. T/K-W/H is unranked in the poll and No. 61 in the QRF.
The winner advances to play at a time to be determined Saturday at the high seed against the winner of No. 5 Mankato Loyola/Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial/St. Clair/Madelia (5-8-3) at No. 4 Fairmont Area (7-9-0).
The other side of the bracket features No. 7 Cannon Falls (1-10-0) at No. 2 Stewartville (8-7-1) and No. 6 Tri-City United (3-8-0) at No. 3 Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (8-5-1).
T/K-W/H closed the regular season with an 8-0 home loss to Mankato Loyola/Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial/St. Clair/Madelia (5-8-3) on Oct. 6.
