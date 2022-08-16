934_Ottomotive_Tire_Repair_IMCA_Modified_Winner_7s_Todd_Stinehart_08-13-22.jpg

Todd Stinehart of Waseca, winner of the Ottomotive Tire Repair IMCA Modified race August 13. (Photo Courtesy of Arlington Raceway)

Full moon racing and Kids Night made for an eventful night of racing action. Aaron Brinkman took the lead on lap four of the Jerry’s Home Quality Foods Auto Cross feature from the 01 of Justin McConnell and remained the leader to win the flag to flag race. McConnell took second and Dylan Braunworth crossed the line in third.

934_eXmark_Outlaw_Hobby_Winner_2D_Chad_Schroeder_08-13-22.jpg

Chad Schroeder of Belle Plaine, winner of the eXmark Outlaw Hobby race, August 13th. (Photo Courtesy of Arlington Raceway)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments