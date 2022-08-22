Rangers Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins Carlos Correa hits the ball during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered, Kohei Arihara pitched a career-high six innings and combined with Taylor Hearn for the shutout, and the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 7-0 on Sunday.

Rangers Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

