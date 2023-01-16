Season-best defensive effort fuels K-W at Medford By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor Mike_Randleman Author email Jan 16, 2023 Jan 16, 2023 Updated 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save K-W (10-4, 7-1 Gopher) put forth one of its stingiest defensive efforts in a 65-32 win Monday at Medford (2-10, 2-5 Gopher).The Knights trailed just once 8-7 before closing the first half on a 23-4 run.Thirty-two points is a season low allowed for K-W, besting 34 points allowed in a Dec. 30 win vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.The Knights led as much as 62-26 before the Tigers scored nine of the final 12 points of the game.Alex Lee and Colton Steberg led K-W with 13 and 12 points each, hitting three and two 3-pointers, respectively.Ten Knights found the score sheet and six hit threes.K-W returns to action 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Randolph (7-6, 3-3 Gopher) for the first of two East division matchups. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Randolph Matchup Gopher Division Sport Knight Action East Three Effort Alex Lee Medford Nine Mike_Randleman Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now PHOTOS: Final wall of Farmer Seed and Nursery comes down Woman sentenced to 10 months jail for theft from employer Northfield police: Suspect arrested after alleged downtown robbery Truck strikes bridge, then city vehicle Le Sueur man accused of knocking teen into unconsciousness Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Offset's 'change' saved our marriage, says Cardi B Angela Bassett 'will support her kids in whatever they do' Graceland home to stay in Elvis Presley's family Dak Prescott, Cowboys rout Buccaneers to end road playoff woes