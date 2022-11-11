Subban ESPN Hockey

FILE — Montreal Canadiens defenseman P. K. Subban arrives at the NHL hockey All-Star game skills competition on Jan. 30, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Subban has become a full-time member of ESPN’s hockey team. Subban, who retired in September, has signed a three-year agreement with ESPN. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

 Mark Zaleski

P.K. Subban has become a full-time member of ESPN’s hockey team after contributing during last season’s Stanley Cup playoff coverage.

