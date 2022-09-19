Northfield girls soccer vs. Lakeville North was stricken by a lightning delay Monday before the Panthers took the match, 4-0.
Raiders junior goalkeeper Graycie Freyberg had two stops before Lakeville defender Abby Roy scored in the third minute of play after a Panthers corner kick ricochetted from a mass of players and the ball bounced out toward the middle of the field.
But in the 15th minute, the teams and spectators were forced to vacate the stadium for 30 minutes due to a lightning strike. And after the break and re-warmups, play resumed.
The Panthers had four shots stopped by Freyberg, including a high, diving punch on a shot from the right side, as the Panthers brought more shots on net. Some fell away and wide and high until Lakeville North scored again, in the 37th minute.
The Panthers took a 2-0 lead into the break, then scored in the 52nd minute to take a 3-0 lead. Northfield held them from scoring again until under 10 minutes to go and the Panthers scored again, the last of the game.
The Raiders next play Tuesday at Austin against the Packers.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.
