Raider nation was loud and proud during the kick off to Homecoming weekend Friday afternoon.
All Northfield High School students were cheering and celebrating early during the Homecoming pep fest held inside the school gymnasium after noontime showers.
Seniors Nacho Gonzales and Lucy Menssen were crowned the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. Initially, Gonzales received the tiara and Menssen the velvet crown, though the mistake was corrected quickly.
The crowning occurred after all ten Homecoming candidates were introduced, pair by pair. Each pair ran from opposite corners of the gymnasium to meet in the center where they performed a pre-choreographed dance move, fist bump exchange, hand slap routine and one couple even added an impressive aerial roll across the other's back.
Good theater for the enthusiastic crowd.
After performances by the Raider cheer squad and the dance squad and a tug-of-war between the Varsity and Junior Varsity football squads, assistant principals Rico Bohren and Becca Bang took the microphone. The principals reminded students to use sportsmanlike behavior at the football game against Mankato Century, and to follow the school's list of rules and regulations regarding the homecoming dance.
