Northfield High School students cheered for the Raiders at Friday's Homecoming Pep Fest. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Raider nation was loud and proud during the kick off to Homecoming weekend Friday afternoon.

The boys Varsity football team competed against the Junior Varsity team in a tug-of-war. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com) 
School spirit was cranked up high at Friday's Pep Fest, which kicked off Homecoming Weekend. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Seniors Nacho Gonzales and Lucy Menssen were crowned Homecoming King and Queen Friday afternoon at the Northfield High School Pep Fest. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The Raiders dance team performed at Pep Fest. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Senior Maya Deshamp works the Pep Fest announcer's table. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Northfield High School students led the festivities at Friday's Homecoming Pep Fest. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

 

