Capitals Canucks Hockey

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8), Dylan Strome (17), Anthony Mantha (39) and John Carlson (74) celebrate Ovechkin's second goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most road goals in NHL history, and the Washington Capitals beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Tuesday night.

