Northfield tennis took a pair of doubles wins over the Scarlets in a meet loss Thursday at Mankato West.
"We had nice wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles," coach Beth LaCanne said. No. 1 doubles players, seniors Courtney Graff and Gabbi Grant, won their match 6-2, 6-1, defeating Mankato West senior Ella Betters and junior Renn Corley. No. 2 doubles partners, seniors Lucy Boland and Alison Huang, also swept their opponents, 6-2, 6-3, defeating Scarlets senior Julia Ulman and junior Delaney Giesen.
"We had two close matches at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, both going into tiebreakers," LaCanne said. At No. 1 singles, senior Marie Labenski came back from losing the first set 6-1 and was ahead most of the second set, but she ended up losing a close tiebreaker for the match, falling 7-6 in the set to junior Payton Douglas.
At No. 3 singles, senior Izzy Balvin won her first set 7-5 and battled for the second set but also lost a second set tiebreaker to MW senior Riley Lowe. They had to play a super-tiebreaker for the third set, and Balvin lost 10-2.
"There were lots of good matches today," LaCanne said. "They played in pretty windy conditions, which is tough. They played well, but the close matches just didn’t go our way today."
At No. 2 singles, senior Maya Deschamp fell to Mckenna Schreiber 1-6, 1-6. At No. 4 singles, Falcons junior Meha Hnatyszyn lost to Emily Kodet 2-6, 2-6. At No. 3 doubles, Faribault junior Cora McBroom and senior Chloe Xiao fell 2-6, 1-6 to MV junior Mariana Gioffre and Violette LeBoutillier.
In exhibition doubles, at No. 4 doubles for the Falcons, seniors Ella Coonex and Tove Sorenson lost to Lydia Ambrose 6-4, 4-6, and 4-10 in a super tiebreaker.
At No. 5 doubles, partners juniors Lauren Holz and Brooke Solum lost to Ava James and Alayna Johnson 6-4, 5-6, and 3-10 in a super tiebreaker. At No. 6 doubles, Emily Beaham and Keira Haskins fell to Angie Dickhudt and Alexis Kaus, 3-6, 6-4, and 6-10 in another super tiebreaker.
