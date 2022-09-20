Northfield bowling team played Lakeville North-Prior Lake in the first match, and Eastview-Eagan in the second match, bowling on Saturday at Farmington.
In the first match, Northfield won 5-0 over Lakeville North-Prior Lake. Game scores were: 163-132, 173-111, 152-105, 161-103 and 169-157. In the second match, Northfield won 4-1 over Eastview-Eagan. Scores for that match were 177-119, 123-125, 176-107, 155-132 and 150-70.
In individual stats, Northfield bowling coach Gary Greenlund said in the first match, Nathan Ballstadt was their leader with 100% fills against Lakeville North-Prior Lake. He was followed by Owen VanderMartin with 70% fills. Against Eastview-Eagan, Owen VanderMartin had 80% fills.
Standings after two weeks of matches have Farmington and Northfield at 4-0; Rosemount is 3-1; Bloomington Kennedy-Jefferson is 2-2; Lakeville South is 1-3; Apple Valley is 1-3; Lakeville North-Prior Lake is 0-4; and Eastview-Eagan is 0-4.
Northfield bowling’s next matches will be versus Kennedy-Jefferson and Rosemount at Bogart’s on Saturday.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.
