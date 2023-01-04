Minnesota Wisconsin Basketball

Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) passes the ball away from Minnesota's Pharrel Payne (21) and Ta'Lon Cooper (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

 Andy Manis

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl scored 17 points, Chucky Hepburn had 16 and No. 14 Wisconsin held off Minnesota, 63-60, for its sixth straight win Tuesday night.

