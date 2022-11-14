The 2022 Minnesota State High School League fall athletics season is nearing completion.
Football is the only sport that's yet to wrap up its state tournament. The semifinals take place this week and the finals two weeks later, both at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
K-W faced one state tournament team this season, Fillmore Central. The Knights dropped that road matchup, 41-8.
Below is the remaining schedule, organized by class.
9-Man: Wheaton/Herman-Norcross vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 10:30 a.m., Nov. 17. Spring Grove vs. Fertile-Beltrami, 1 p.m., Nov. 17. Winners play 10:00 a.m., Dec. 3.
1A: Springfield vs. Deer River, 9 a.m., Nov. 19. Fillmore Central vs. Minneota, 11:30 a.m., Nov. 19. Winners play 10 a.m., Dec. 2.
2A: Jackson County Central vs. Barnesville, 9 a.m., Nov. 18. Chatfield vs. Eden Valley-Watkins, 11:30 a.m., Nov. 18. Winners play 1 p.m., Dec. 2.
3A: Fairmont vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 2 p.m., Nov. 19. Watertown-Mayer vs. New London-Spicer, 4:30 p.m., Nov. 19. Winners play 1 p.m., Dec. 3.
4A: Simley vs. Rocori, 4 p.m., Nov. 17. Hutchinson vs. Zimmerman, 4:30 p.m., Nov. 18. Winners play 4 p.m., Dec. 2.
5A: Mahtomedi vs. Elk River, 2 p.m., Nov. 18. Mankato West vs. Rogers, 7 p.m., Nov. 18. Winners play 4 p.m., Dec. 3.
6A: Lakeville South vs. Maple Grove, 7 p.m., Nov. 17. Eden Prairie vs. Rosemount, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 18. Winners play 7 p.m., Dec. 2.
Volleyball
The state volleyball tournaments concluded last week.
In Class A, top-seeded Minneota defeated No. 2 seed Mayer Lutheran, 3-2, in the finals. Mabel-Canton, the Section 1 champion that needed overtime to beat Kenyon-Wanamingo, 3-2, in the section semifinals, advanced to the semifinals with a sweep of Pine River-Backus before falling 3-1 to Mayer Lutheran, the defending state champion.
