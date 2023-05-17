Minnesota-Reynoso Soccer

Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) looks on during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minn., July 30, 2022. Reynoso has been cleared to resume full participation in team activities following his early-season no-show, the MLS club announced on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso has been cleared to resume full participation in team activities following his early-season no-show, the MLS club announced on Tuesday.

