Rutgers Minnesota Football

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

 Abbie Parr

Minnesota goes to Nebraska on Saturday two games behind first-place Illinois in the Big Ten West. It needs a win to keep its slim division hopes alive. A win also makes the Gophers bowl eligible for the fourth time in five years. Nebraska's bid for its first bowl bid since 2016 would take a serious hit with a loss. The key matchup pits Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim against the Nebraska defense. Ibrahim has run for at least 100 yards in 16 straight games. The Cornhuskers' defense is worst in the Big Ten against the run.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments