The Gustavus men’s tennis team took a regional win on Saturday morning against UW-Eau Claire. The No. 5 regionally ranked Gusties defeated the No. 12 regionally ranked Blugolds 9-0. With the victory, Gustavus improves to 19-10 overall.
“They guys played a solid match today,” said Head Coach Tommy Valentini. “We played very well at 2 and 3 doubles. Our tactics and energy were very good there. Nick and Alex did a great job of staying focused and played very well down the stretch to get us to 3-0. From there we competed very well on each singles court by staying present and handling the close moments with poise. We made good progress today. We’re thankful for the result and we’ll look to build on it moving into the last stages of the regular season.”
Doubles
1. Nick Aney (Sr., Rochester)/ Alex Budde (Jr., Menomonee Falls, Wis.) (GACM) def. Kole Kolinski/Demetri Bush (UWEC) 8-6
2. Daniel Fouchier (Nootdorp, Netherlands)/Sourabh Terakanambi (Jr., Apple Valley) (GACM) def. Tyler Grosz/Hunter Roseth (UWEC) 8-3
3. Drew Elofson (Sr., Saint Peter) /Marco Siviero (Fy., Sao Miguel de Oeste, Brazil) (GACM) def. John Foley/Matt Gilbert (UWEC) 8-2
