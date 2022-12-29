The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team had a successful weekend across the border.
The Knights took to the McPhee Center in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and won four of five dual matches to place third out of 16 teams at the Eau Claire Duals. It improved their season record to 10-3.
The tournament began with three pool play duals. Kenyon-Wanamingo won Pool 4 with an 82-0 win vs. Whitehall (Wisconsin), 73-6 win vs. Eau Claire North (Wisconsin) and 57-22 win vs. Maple Grove.
Maple Grove took second place in the pool with a 51-18 win over Eau Claire North and 58-9 win vs. Whitehall. Eau Claire North took third place in the pool thanks to a 51-24 win vs. Whitehall.
Based on the Dec. 22 Class 3A Minnesota state rankings, Maple Grove has three ranked wrestlers: No. 8 Connor Peterson at 132 pounds, No. 4 Max Johnson at 152 and No. 8 Ben Schultz at 195.
Maple Grove (4-5) won the first three weight classes against K-W and later got a sweep from its three ranked guys, but K-W was dominant everywhere else to breeze to victory. Maple Grove boasts the 11th highest enrollment in the state (2,320), per the Minnesota State High School League.
Teams were split into four four-team brackets based on pool finish.
In the top bracket semifinal, K-W fell 51-12 to 2A-No. 1 Simley (9-0). K-W coach Nathan Lexvold knew going into the tournament it'd be a tough draw if his squad ran into the four-time defending state champion Spartans.
He wasn't wrong. The Knights didn't have a chance at pulling off the upset, but they could take solace in their 39-point loss being Simley's narrowest margin of victory all season.
Not to mention, K-W made Simley work for it. The Knights were only pinned four times and picked one up of their own thanks to Bryan Jacobson getting it done in third period of his 106-pound match against Charli Raymond. Raymond won a 100-pound title last season as a seventh-grader at the inaugural MSHSL girls individual state wrestling tournament.
The Spartans feature 11 ranked wrestlers: No. 2 Austin Grzywinski at 106 pounds, No. 7 Jake Kos at 113, No. 1 Brandon Morvari at 120, No. 8 JJ Salas at 126, No. 5 Kaiden Schrandt at 138, No. 2 Cash Raymond at 145, No. 3 Travis Smith at 170, No. 8 Danny Martin at 182, No. 9 Lano Oduwaiye at 195, No. 1 Gavin Nelson at 220 and No. 1 Soren Herzog at 285.
Morvari is the reigning state champ at 113. Raymond took third at state at 138. Schrandt was fifth at 145. Smith was fourth at 160. Nelson is the two-time defending state champ at 220. Herzog was a runner up at 285.
Simley's first four ranked wrestlers all moved up a weight class and won, as well as Smith at 182 and Martin at 195. Raymond moved up two weights and won. Oduwaiye did not wrestle vs. K-W.
The Knights bounced back by throttling Rocori (4-3) 54-22 in the third-place match.
The Spartans featured two ranked wrestlers in 2A featuring No. 9 Evan Moscho at 152 pounds and No. 2 Grady Minnerath at 220.
Both won against K-W with Minnerath moving up to 285.
K-W junior Gavin Johnson reached the 100-win mark during the tournament.
Jacobson was the only Knight to go undefeated on the day with a 5-0 record. Discounting forfeit wins, Gavin Johnson, Jaedin Johnson, Kiefer Olson and Will Van Epps were next at 4-1. Trent Foss and Masyn Hanson went 3-1.
All four of each of the Johnsons' wins came by fall and each loss came by decision. Olson also earned four pins and his loss came by technical fall. Van Epps earned four pins and lost by technical fall.
The Knights return to the mat for a triangular Jan. 5 at Rushford-Peterson vs. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson (3-3) at 6 p.m. and Triton (1-7) at 7. L-A/R-P and Triton meet at 5.
K-W beat Triton 77-0 Dec. 16 in Kenyon and is meeting L-A/R-P for the first time this season.
K-W beat L-A/R-P 44-33 last season in Kenyon.
Neither opponent features a ranked wrestler.
Individual results
Kenyon-Wanamingo 82, Whitehall 0
106 pounds: Bryan Jacobson (K) def. Frank Juresh IV, fall 1:09; 113: Masyn Hanson (K) def. Nolan Thompson, fall 0:32; 120: Reed Sommer (K) won forfeit; 126: Tate Miller (K) def. Markus Petersen, fall 0:53; 132: Landon Trump (K) def. Ashton Hansen, fall 0:22; 138: Gavin Johnson (K) def. Oriah Anderson, fall 1:15; 145: Trent Foss (K) def. Matthew Poulos, 14-6 major decision; 152: Kiefer Olson (K) def. Braydon Fonstad, fall 0:26; 160: Dillon Bartel (K) def. Broc Coburn, fall 0:29; 170: Owen Craig (K) def. Luke Matejka, fall 2:42; 182: Jaedin Johnson (K) def. Eric Kleinhans, fall 2:15; 195: Aidan Lindell won forfeit, 220: Will Van Epps (K) def. Corbin Larson, fall 1:07; 285: Charles Koncur won forfeit.
K-W 73, Eau Claire North 6
106: Jacobson (K) def. Wyatt Ecklor, 11-0 major decision; 113: Hanson (K) won forfeit; 120: Sommer (K) won forfeit; 126: Miller (K) won forfeit; 132: Jonah Berg (E) def. Trump, fall 3:58; 138: G. Johnson (K) def. Samyal Xiong, fall 1:44; 145: Foss (K) def. Matthew Poppe, fall 0:37; 152: Olson (K) def. Ethyn Barkovich, fall 1:36; 160: Bartel (K) def. Camran Baum, fall 1:44; 170: J. Johnson (K) def. Colin Robaidek, fall 1:05; 182: Craig (K) def. Cameron Olson, 6-5 sudden victory 1; 195: Lindell (K) won forfeit; 220: Van Epps (K) def. Cameron Archibald-Smith, fall 1:33; 285: Koncur (K) def. Kenton Mondeau, fall 1:19.
K-W 57, Maple Grove 22
106: Jacobson (K) def. Alex Fox, fall 1:14; 113: Hanson (K) def. Logan Buman, fall 2:18; 120: Sommer (K) def. Ethan Hong, fall 0:19; 126: Miller (K) won forfeit; 132. Connor Peterson (M) def. Trump, fall 1:39; 138: G. Johnson (K) def. Rufus Bartee, fall 1:05; 145: Max Johnson (M) def. Trent Foss, 12-2 major decision; 152: Bartel (K) def. Thomas Schlangen, 9-5 decision; 160: Olson (K) def. Jayden Waste, fall 0:57; 170: Craig (K) def. Noah Fox, fall 1:44; 182: Johnson (K) def. Nick Wentland, fall 0:45; 195: Ben Schultz (M) def. Lindell, fall 0:57; 220: Van Epps (K) def. Rylan Bahl, fall 1:53; 285: Chase Thein (M) def. Koncur, fall 1:19
Simley 51, K-W 12
220: Gavin Nelson (S) def. Van Epps, 22-6 technical fall; 285: Soren Herzog (S) def. Koncur, fall 1:08; 106: Jacobson (K) def. Charli Raymond, fall 4:48; 113: Austin Grzywisnki (S) def. Hanson, 5-0 decision; 120: Jake Kos (S) def. Sommer, 15-12 decision; 126: Brandon Morvari (S) def. Miller, 23-8 technical fall; 132: JJ Salas (S) def. Trump, fall 0:51; 138: Schrandt (S) def. G. Johnson, 3-1 decision; 145: Foss (K) def. Amilio Salas, 8-6 decision; 152: Bartel (K) def. Derrick Dohmen, 7-4 decision; 160: Cash Raymond (S) def. Olson, 16-1 tech fall; 170: Vristol Short (S) def. J. Johnson, 7-5 decision; 182: Travis Smith (S) def. Craig, fall 0:57; 195: Danny Martin (S) def. Lindell, fall 1:49.
K-W 54, Rocori 22
285: Grady Minnerath (R) def. Koncur, fall 2:43; 106: Jacobson (K) def. Davey Maldonado, fall 4:51; 113: Hanson (K) def. Kameron Moscho, fall 5:13; 120: Sommer (K) def. Renner Haven, fall 0:43; 126: Miller (K) won forfeit; 132: Jack Major (R) def. Trump, fall 1:12; 138: G. Johnson (K) def. Sawyer Minnerath, fall 0:09; 145: Foss (K) won forfeit; 152: Evan Moscho (R) def. Bartel, 10-4 decision; 160: Olson (K) def. Anthony Rodriguez, fall 3:54; 170: J. Johnson (K) def. Nathan Soldner, fall 1:05; 182: Mason Orth (R) def. Craig, 10-1 major decision; 195: Christian Rodriguez (R) def. Lindell, 5-4 decision; 220: Van Epps (K) def. Sky Hansen, fall 0:54.