Christmas came to two local towns over the weekend.
On Thursday Christmas in Wanamingo held town-wide festivities in the warm indoors of local businesses. Treats at Businesses lasted a total of three hours between two venues: the Industrial Park and Main Street. Local businesses prepared food and snacks.
A friendly competition was prepared by the Wanamingo Commercial Club for residents interested in winning a prize by participating in Treats at Businesses. Visitors filled out an entrant card, walked from building to building to obtain stamps from 10 businesses participating in Christmas in Wanamingo. A total of 86 cards were collected by the end of the night. Winners received prizes of up to $100 in Mingo Bucks.
Santa couldn't miss out on Kenyon or Wanamingo's events, making an appearance at the Wanamingo SEMA. Two days later, he took a trip to Kenyon to visit the SIFT Thrift Store.
Christmas in Kenyon is an annual event and was held on Saturday.
The Ugly Sweater 5K run was canceled due to icy conditions. Other events went on without a hitch.
In the morning, the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School choir went caroling in the Kenyon Public Library. Kenyon's post office put out a box designated for letters to Santa. At the Kenyon VFW, volunteers wrapped presents as part of a fundraiser for the Kenyon Pool.
At Veterans Park, the ceremonial tree was lit by Mayor Doug Henke. Parade-goers braved the cold to enjoy a series of festively decorated vehicles touring the town.