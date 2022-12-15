Kent State Burns Football

Minnesota running backs coach Kenni Burns, now associate head coach, watches the team during the first half of an NCAA football game against the Bowling Green Falcons on Sept. 25, 2021, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Kent State has agreed to hire Burns to replace Sean Lewis, who left after five seasons, a person familiar with the deal confirmed to The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, because the schools had not announced the move. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

 Aaron Lavinsky

Kent State has turned its program over to Minnesota associate head coach Kenni Burns, who will try to build on the success started by Sean Lewis.

AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell contributed to this report.

