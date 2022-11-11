Wild Ducks Hockey

Minnesota Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A well-rested Kirill Kaprizov took out his frustrations on the Anaheim Ducks.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments