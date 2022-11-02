Canadiens Wild Hockey

Minnesota Wild center Mason Shaw (58) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

 Abbie Parr

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

