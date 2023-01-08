The Kingsland Knights and Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights are similar not only in name, but with the ability of their girls basketball teams.
K-W has been on the winning end of this matchup in a pair of close games. It won 42-39 last season one year and one day to the date in Spring Valley.
On Jan. 5 in Kenyon, the host trailed by 10 at halftime and by as much as 14 in the second half before coming back to win 49-44.
K-W was led by senior Tessa Erlandson's 18 points. She went 6-for-6 from the free throw line, including four in the closing minute, to help secure the win.
Kingsland (6-4) scored the first five points of the game until Erlandson tied it up with a 2-pointer and then hit her first of two threes.
Kingsland responded with a 10-2 run and expanded the lead to 27-17 at halftime.
Both teams were in foul trouble in the first half. A bundle of turnovers led to a disjointed game for both squads. Despite the fouls, K-W had success with full-court traps and a zone defense.
The fouls cleaned up in the second half, but Kingsland junior guard Katelyn Hauser and senior wing Anika Reiland continued their solid efforts to push their team's lead to 33-19.
Hauser led Kingsland with 16 points and had nine in the first half. Reiland had 14 with seven in each half.
Back-to-back threes by Josie Flom and Erlandson ignited K-W's offense. Flom hit another three soon after and was instrumental in the comeback with 10 of 16 points in the second half.
With K-W trailing 41-34 past the midway point of the half, Rachel Ryan scored all seven of her points in the span of a few minutes. A pair of Ivette Mendoza free throws were mixed in, and all of a sudden K-W tied the game at 43.
A mid-range jump shot by Erlandson gave K-W its first lead with 3 minutes, 30 seconds remaining.
Reiland hit one of two free throws to cut it to 45-44 with just over a minute remaining.
K-W turned it over and Kingsland took a timeout with 41.7 seconds left.
Kingsland missed a pair of shots, including a three. It was on its way to a third look before Erlandson came up with a steal. She was fouled and sunk both one-and-one free throws with 22.1 seconds left.
Hauser made a pair of threes in the game and got a clean look at one with under 10 seconds left but could not get it to go. Erlandson corralled the rebound, was fouled and sunk two more one-and-one free throws.
Hauser was the only Kingsland player to hit from beyond the arc. Both came in the first half.
K-W improved from the foul line in the second half with Erlandson leading the way.
Kingsland entred the game averaging 53.6 points per game, good for a tie for fifth out of 19 teams in Class 1A, Section 1. It allowed 42.6 points game, which ranked third.
Second comeback effort comes up short
K-W has been lead by a stingy defense this season.
The Knights entered Jan. 6 allowing 44.6 points per game, good for fourth out of 12 teams in the Gopher Conference and within five points of the leaders.
That average dropped to 44.1, but a cold night on the offensive end resulted in K-W (4-5, 1-3 Gopher) falling 40-21 to Blooming Prairie (4-3, 3-2 Gopher) in a conference matchup in Kenyon.
The Knights entered the game also scoring 44.6 points per game. They played the Awesome Blossoms evenly through the opening minutes with four ties and two lead changes.
Blooming Prairie got into early foul trouble but K-W was unable to capitalize with just three made free throws in the first half and five total.
The Knights led 8-6 before the Awesome Blossoms slowly mounted an 8-3 run to go into halftime up 14-11.
This was a night after K-W beat Kingsland 49-44 and Blooming Prairie lost 39-17 to Waseca.
Points were at a premium for two teams whose 2-3 zone defenses and ball pressure made easy looks at the basket a near impossibility.
The offensive pace ticked up early in the second half with Blooming Prairie pouring in a quick four points. It was shortly followed by a pair of K-W baskets from Nevaeh Greseth and Ryan.
An 18-16 deficit was as close as the Knights got.
The Awesome Blossoms’ size advantage began to pay off in the second half after the Knights were effective rebounding and limiting paint points in the first half.
Greseth’s eight points was a co-game high for K-W. The senior hit one of the team’s two 3-pointers.
Erlandson had the other triple. She followed Greseth with seven points.
Blooming Prairie was led by eight-point nights from 6-foot senior post Haven Carlson and junior guard Macy Lembke who hit two of three team threes.
The Awesome Blossoms entered averaging a conference-low 37.0 points per game and allowing 42.5 points per game, good for third.
These two Gopher East division teams meet again Jan. 31 in Blooming Prairie.
K-W is next in action 7:15 p.m. Monday vs. Triton. The Cobras are 0-9 overall and 0-6 heading into a non-conference game Saturday at Chatfield.
Triton shares three mutual opponents with K-W thus far. Triton lost 47-43 in overtime vs. Blooming Prairie, 82-40 vs. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and 65-59 vs. Randolph.
K-W fell 58-43 at NRHEG and won 53-45 at Randolph.
This will be Triton’s second road game of the season.
The Cobras are led in scoring by eighth-grade guard Reagan Essig (6.8 PPG), junior guard Abby Molina (6.8) and junior guard Jozey Boe (6.0).
Triton is missing first team all-conference performer, 6-foot-1 senior forward Brylee Iverson. She’s been out all season with a leg injury. Iverson is committed to play collegiately at NCAA Division II Southwest Minnesota State University.
She averaged 22 points and nine rebounds last season and is expected to return to the lineup within the next week.