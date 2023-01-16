Allina Mendoza/Ivette Mendoza

Kenyon-Wanamingo sophomore Allina Mendoza dribbles the ball while sister, senior Ivette Mendoza, passes through. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)

 By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor

The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team won its second game in a row with a 65-34 home win Monday vs. Medford.

