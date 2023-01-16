The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team won its second game in a row with a 65-34 home win Monday vs. Medford.
The Knights' full court pressure was too much for the Tigers, forcing 17 first-half turnovers and 31 for the game.
Tessa Erlandson caught fire from beyond the arc, hitting six threes en route to a game high 22 points.
It was a low scoring game in the early going with K-W getting out to a 9-5 lead near the midway point of the first half before leading 30-21 at the break.
The Knights lead quickly reached double digits and continued to grow.
This was K-W's second win of 30-plus points this season.
The Knights improved their record to 6-6 overall and 3-4 in the Gopher Conference. The Tigers dropped to 2-8 overall and 1-5 in conference.
These two teams meet again Feb. 10 in Medford.
K-W's game Tuesday vs. Randolph (9-3, 3-3 Gopher) completed after the Kenyon Leader went to press.
Next up for the Knights is a Friday trip to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and a home game Jan. 24 vs. Bethlehem Academy. WEM is 7-5 overall and 3-3 in conference prior to a Jan. 17 game vs. Maple River.
K-W will look to avenge a 41-34 loss at BA on Dec. 20. The Cardinals are 6-6 overall and 1-6 in conference prior to a Jan. 17 game at Hayfield.
Back in the win column
The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team has a way of stemming the tide.
The Knights have suffered just one losing streak all season as they climbed back won Thursday's game 52-37 at the Southland Rebels (3-9).
K-W was in control from start to finish and led 31-19 at halftime in this matchup of Class 1A, Section 1 teams.
Tessa Erlandson led the Knights with 22 points and three 3-pointers. K-W made seven threes and held Southland to one.
Taking on ranked competition
A scare was put into Hayfield, but the state-ranked Viking girls survived a trip to Kenyon-Wanamingo.
In the first game of a girls/boys doubleheader between the two Gopher Conference schools, Hayfield (12-2, 6-0 Gopher) knocked off Kenyon-Wanamingo (5-6, 2-4 Gopher), 49-35 on Jan. 10.
Hayfield was held more than 12 points under its season average, but the Vikings, No. 4 in Class 1A in the Jan. 4 Minnesota Basketball News state rankings, were stingy on defense in their own right. Hayfield dropped to No. 10 in the Jan. 11 rankings.
The Vikings slowly built a 30-14 halftime lead thanks largely to four 3-pointers made by Josanne Tempel. She sunk one more in the second half and finished with a game high 17 points.
K-W was without starting junior guard Rachel Ryan, who was out with a minor injury but has since returned.
The Knights were also playing their second game in as many days and fourth in six days with no practices in between.
Nevertheless, K-W didn't fold after facing a large halftime deficit.
Josie Flom led the Knights with 13 points and sunk one of her two 3-pointers to open the second half.
The Knights slowly chipped away, drawing as close as 36-29 when Erlandson made a triple. She scored all eight points in the second half.
Hayfield called a timeout to stem the tide with 10:33 remaining. The Vikings reeled off 13 of the next 16 points to put the game away.
K-W did a better job against Hayfield junior forward, Natalie Beaver. She scored 13 points in the first half and was scoreless in the second half until a layup in the closing seconds.
The Knights also limited reigning conference player of the year, junior guard Kristen Watson, to five points.
"They played hard. I hope it’s one of those things but I hope they start to believe in themselves," K-W coach Jake Wieme said of his team. "We know if we hold teams under 50 we’re going to have a chance to win. In the second half, I thought we did a little better, too. Sometimes the ball doesn’t go in the basket, I understand."
While K-W was cold from the field, it wasn't for a lack of execution or finding the right shots.
"We rebounded well and those are things we talked about doing," Wieme said. "We know we’re not going to make every shot, so if we can get those offensive boards and putbacks … the effort and the heart from the girls was great. If we play like that everytime, I think we’ll have a chance to play with most teams."
Junior forward Ivette Mendoza slid into the starting lineup for Ryan and poured in 10 points. Sophomore sister, guard Allina Mendoza, was eligible to play one half after playing a full junior varsity game and scored two points.
"Allina Mendoza stepped in for us that first half and got a 2-point basket. She wasn’t afraid to shoot and got good shots," Wieme said. "She’s one we know we can put in there. Rachel gives us that extra energy. We had energy today, though.
Wieme was relatively pleased going 2-2 on the homestand.
"In general, we had four home games here. Ultimately, I was hoping to get three of four but we got two," Wieme said. "A split isn’t bad. Going forward, we’ve got to keep improving on things because our big goal, the big picture, is the playoffs."