Kraken Wild Hockey

Minnesota Wild center Mason Shaw (58) skates with the puck next to Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

 Abbie Parr

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 22 shots for his first shutout in 55 games, Alex Wennberg scored twice and the Seattle Kraken beat the Minnesota Wild 4-0 on Thursday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments