A gorgeous late summer evening in Jordan played host to the 2022 Minnesota Senior Men's Amateur Baseball Association (MSMABA) Hall of Fame ceremony, celebrating the induction of four individuals who have helped to shape the face of amateur baseball in Minnesota. Among the four honored was long time St. Peter mainstay Jeff Knutson, for his contributions to the growth of the sport and league.
Knutson, who aided in the creation of the St. Peter Saints Over-35 baseball team in the summer of 1995, has served on the MSMABA board of directors for the last eight years prior to his induction into the hall of fame.
Almost all of his teammates and compatriots, as well as his brother Greg and niece Juju Knutson-Barret made the trip to the Jordan Mini Met to take part in the festivities and support Knutson.
During his speech he reminisced about the early years as the team failed to win a postseason game in the first 12 tries before turning into a group of men who haver found consistent success and routinely finish near or at the top of the league.
"That face there is one that has been shaped by so many other faces," Knutson noted as he pointed to his image on his hall of fame plaque.
He made a point to mention that when the league hosted its first hall of fame ceremony in 2014 those present could fit in the back room of Clancy's Bar and Pizza Parlor while now, in 2022, the entire pavilion at the Mini Met was filled to capacity.
"Watching how much these guys have accomplished and all the work they have done to set up this league has bee incredible," said MSMABA league president D.J. Noyes.
Joining Knutson in the 2022 HOF class were Terry Knop (Belle Plaine Gray Tigers), Doug Hartwig (New Hope Bandits) and Paul Klimek (Urbank Goldtimers).
