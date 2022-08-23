8.18 jeff and bro.JPG

Prior to the ceremony, Jeff Knutson (left) stands with his brother Greg who attended the event. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

A gorgeous late summer evening in Jordan played host to the 2022 Minnesota Senior Men's Amateur Baseball Association (MSMABA) Hall of Fame ceremony, celebrating the induction of four individuals who have helped to shape the face of amateur baseball in Minnesota. Among the four honored was long time St. Peter mainstay Jeff Knutson, for his contributions to the growth of the sport and league.

Jeff Knutson is presented his hall of fame cap as he shakes hands with MSMABA president D.J. Noyes. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Jeff Knutson is presented with his HOF plaque. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Members of the St. Peter Saint team and families join Knutson with custom shirts made to celebrate his induction into the HOF. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

