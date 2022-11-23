WCup Germany Japan Soccer

Japan players celebrate after Takuma Asano scored his side’s second goal during the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Another World Cup day, another World Cup shock.

APTOPIX WCup Germany Japan Soccer

Japan’s Takuma Asano, left, fights for the ball with Germany’s Nico Schlotterbeck, on his way to score his side’s second goal during the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments