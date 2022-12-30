Pinstripe Bowl Football

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs past Syracuse defensive back Justin Barron (23) during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK (AP) — Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown and became Minnesota’s all-time rushing leader in the Golden Gophers’ 28-20 win over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments