NCAA Volleyball Preview

Nebraska's Madi Kubik (10) digs the ball during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Kubik leads the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the 2021 national runner-up and the No. 1 team in the preseason rankings. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

Preseason prognostications offer evidence of how difficult it is to separate the top teams in Big Ten women's volleyball.

NCAA Volleyball Preview

Texas' Logan Eggleston (33) spikes the ball against Kentucky's Elise Goetzinger (11) and Madison Lilley (2) in the fourth set during the finals in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Eggleston is the Big 12 preseason player of the year for the second straight time. (AP Photo/John Peterson, File)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments