MLS Minnesota Dynamo Soccer

Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane (21) and midfielder Ismail Tajouri-Sharadi celebrate a goal by Tajouri-Sharadi against the Houston Dynamo during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

 Michael Wyke

HOUSTON (AP) — Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Teemu Pukki scored five minutes apart early in the first half and Minnesota United breezed to a 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday nigh.

  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments