eXmark Outlaw Hobby winner #3k Karl Hewitt.jpg

Karl Hewitt Jr. Arlington Raceway's 2022 eXmark Outlaw Hobby track champion. (File Photo)

The season championship races did not disappoint as there was great racing action all night long. Guest 10-year old flagman Noah Rustman ran the flags for the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature and did a great job with the caution flags throughout the race. A first lap yellow flag came out when Cory Probst encountered a flat tire which sent him to the pit for the rest of the night. Taylor Manderfield took the lead and then another yellow was flown when Chad Volk spun out.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports.

