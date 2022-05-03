So much for the notion that goals are hard to come by in the playoffs. If the opening night of the chase for the Stanley Cup is an indication of what’s to come, the NHL is in for another wildly unpredictable postseason.
Granted, Game 1 is a small sample size. But losing teams were outscored 18-4 on Monday night, with three teams losing by four or more goals and the Kings and Oilers combining to score seven times in the only opener decided by a single goal.
Even reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy posted ugly numbers — allowing five goals on 33 shots to Toronto — after going 16-7 with a 1.90 goals against average and .937 save percentage in helping Tampa Bay win the second of back-to-back Stanley Cup titles a year ago.
Toronto handed the Lightning their worst playoff loss under coach Jon Cooper in a 5-0 road loss.
“It’s the classic, you’ve got to turn the page,” Cooper said, adding he’s confident Vasilevskiy and the two-time defending champions will rebound with a strong performance in Game 2 on Wednesday night.
The St. Louis Blues blanked the Minnesota Wild 4-0, with Marc-Andre Fleury giving up four goals on 31 shots.
In the only game not decided by multiple goals, Phillip Danault scored late as the Kings took advantage of Edmonton goalie Mike Smith failing to clear the puck from behind his net to beat the Oilers 4-3.
The opening-night scoring barrage came after a regular season in which teams combined to average 6.29 goals per game — up from 5.87 the previous year.
BLUES AT WILD
St. Louis leads 1-0. Game 2, 9:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN)
The Blues already have the Wild on their heels, thanks to their stellar special teams.
The Wild were pleased enough after Game 1 with their 5-on-5 play, a season-long strength of theirs, but their season-long problems on the power play and the penalty kill came back to bite them.
The Blues penalty kill went 6 for 6. David Perron, who finished with the 14th postseason hat trick in franchise history, gave St. Louis goals on its first two power plays.
“We have a bunch of different ways that we can score. If they want to take one thing away from us, we have another option and we’re just prepared for that. We’re definitely very confident right now,” said defenseman Torey Krug, who had three assists in Game 1.
The Blues not only ranked second in the NHL during the regular season with the 27% success rate on their power play, they set a franchise record for that efficiency.
The Wild let their frustration of facing a multi-goal deficit over the final 44:04 of the game get the best of them, taking too many penalties and letting their trust in their own game erode down the stretch.
They’re planning adjustments to their special teams schemes — and doubling down on their commitment to keeping the game in as much 5-on-5 as possible.
They’re not looking to rely on their power play and the preceding whistles going their way that are required, nor do they want to be killing so many penalties as in Game 1.
KINGS AT OILERS
Los Angeles leads 1-0. Game 2, 10 p.m. EDT (ESPN2)
Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said he knows who will start at goaltender Wednesday night, but would not say if it’s Smith or Mikko Koskinen.
With Game 1 tied 3-3, Smith tried to clear the puck from behind his net, but instead put it on the stick of a Los Angeles player in front. He made a diving save, but couldn’t corral the puck and Danault delivered his game-winner a few seconds later.
“I think it was one puck-handling error. He made a big save off that error,” Woodcroft said. “I think as a team we can do things to help him in that situation, the first being communicate (better).”