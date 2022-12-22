MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawson Garcia scored 18 points, Jamison Battle had 14 points and Minnesota beat Chicago State 58-55 on Thursday.
Garcia scores 18, Minnesota edges Chicago State 58-55
Wesley Cardet Jr. gave Chicago State a 53-52 lead with 3:34 left but the Cougars didn't make another field goal the rest of the way.
Garcia converted a layup in traffic with 3:14 left to give Minnesota the lead. He nearly scored two minutes later but his shot rolled off the rim and teammate Treyton Thompson slammed it home to cap the scoring at 1:14.
Ta'lon Cooper added nine assists for Minnesota (6-6). The Gophers hadn't played since snapping a five-game losing streak on Dec. 14 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Minnesota was 12 of 27 from 3-point range against UAPB but went 4 for 20 against Chicago State.
Minnesota went on a 15-3 run in the first half, highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers by Braeden Carrington, but Chicago State closed the half on a 12-5 run to get within 38-30. Battle led the Gophers with 10 first-half points and Garcia added eight points and four rebounds.
Chicago State went on a 12-0 run during Minnesota's five-minute drought to take a 46-44 lead midway through the second half. The Cougars also led 55-54 with 2:53 left after two free throws by Elijah Weaver.
Cardet scored 17 points and Weaver had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Chicago State (3-12). Jahsean Corbett added eight points, on 2-of-12 shooting, and 10 rebounds.
The game was originally scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. EST, but it was moved up due to poor weather conditions. Minnesota stays at home to face Alcorn State on Dec. 29.
