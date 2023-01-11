...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of less
than one inch and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an
inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Kenyon-Wanamingo's Angelo Higginbottom, Tanner Hedeen and Lorenzo Stucci celebrate a made basket during a Jan. 10 game vs. Hayfield (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)
Kenyon-Wanamingo AJ Higginbottom surveys the defense during a Jan. 10 game in Kenyon. He led the Knights with 19 points in a win over two-time defending Class 1A state champion Hayfield. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)
It took no great stroke of luck. No otherworldly shooting night from beyond the arc.
Through connectivity on defense and timely offensive outbursts by a pair of seniors, Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball pulled off a 59-58 upset of two-time defending state champion and fourth-ranked Hayfield Tuesday in Kenyon.
Alex Lee was scoreless in the first half and AJ Higginbottom was held to four points. Both took over late in the game when their team needed them. Lee and Higginbottom poured in pivotal basket after pivotal basket to each score 16 half points.
The Knights held a narrow lead for a majority of the game, but the hay was not in the barn against Hayfield until a last-second attempt by ___, who had ___ points, clanked off the iron.
K-W's bench was effervecent throughout the game in encouraging their teammates.
The second ___'s shot missed the mark, they erupted to greet their teammates and soak up the win.
It was a rewarding feeling for Higginbottom, who helped lead the charge for the team's first victory over a ranked opponent in three tries this season.