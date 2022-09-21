Faribault co-op girls tennis team took two singles matches Tuesday over the visiting Red Wing team, but fell to the Wingers, 5-2.
The result was an improvement over last year's 7-0 loss the Falcons took against Big 9 Conference rival Red Wing.
"The Faribault players have been playing well recently but aren’t winning the points, games and matches," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "Yesterday our team all had great effort on the court and were rewarded with a couple of wins at No. 3 and and No. 4 singles."
At No. 3 singles Faribault’s Hailey Reuvers played a great match, Anderson said. Hailey was serving well and hitting solid aggressive ground strokes with good placement. Her opponent did well to stay in the points, even with Reuvers controlling much of the match.
After losing a very close first match 7-5, Reuvers came back in the second set continuing her solid play and minimized the few errors she had in the first and controlled this set to win 6-2.
Since the overall team match was already decided, a 10 point super tie-breaker would be played to decide this match. Hailey continued the momentum from her second set win and easily controlled the tie-breaker winning 10-2 and the match.
"This was a much deserved win for Hailey for how well she has been playing the last several matches," Anderson said.
At No. 4 singles, Faribault’s Grace Brazil played a solid match with good serving and well-placed groundstrokes that kept her opponent deep in the court. Her opponent also did well to stay in many points even with Grace moving her around the court trying to create an opening to win a point. Hitting a few too many unforced errors, Grace allowed her opponent to stay in the match. Grace’s consistent play and determination was rewarded with her winning both sets and the match.
Results of Faribault Co-op vs. Red Wing
In singles No. 1, Hannah Kosek of Red Wing defeated Stacie Petricka of Faribault Co-op 6-0, 6-1. In No. 2 singles, Allie Roe of Red Wing defeated Lindsay Rauenhorst of Faribault Co-op 6-3, 6-0. In No. 3 singles, Hailey Reuvers of Faribault Co-op defeated Abby Schmaltz of Red Wing 5-7, 6-2, 10-2. In No. 4 singles, Grace Brazil of Faribault Co-op defeated Lillian Hartman Red Wings 6-4, 6-3.
in No. 1 doubles, Allie Meyer and Nora Meyer of Red Wing defeated Leah Nowaczewski and Anika Sterling of Faribault Co-op 6-2, 6-0. In No. 2 doubles Lorilei Hartman and Ava Johnson of Red Wing defeated Gabbie Temple and Whitney Huberty of Faribault Co-op 6-1, 6-1.
In No. 3 doubles, Cienna Fanning and Aftyen Bluhm of Red Wing defeated Brianna Velazquez-Sanchez and Beata Christianson of Faribault Co-op 6-1, 6-0.
After a day of practice on Wednesday, Faribault Co-op will host Big 9 Conference rival Mankato West Thursday for a dual match starting at 4:45 p.m.