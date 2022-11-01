The Jack Eichel Surgery Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel speaks during a news conference after an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. Jack Eichel fought for the right to have a never-been-performed-on-an-NHL-player sort of neck surgery. The sharpshooting center for the Golden Knights by way of the Buffalo Sabres may be doing for backs/necks what Tommy John once did for the elbows of baseball pitchers — save careers. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

Jack Eichel argued and argued with his former team, and even with the league, for the right to undergo neck surgery that had never before been performed on an NHL player.

Jets Golden Knights Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) and Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele, left, watch the puck during the third period in an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments