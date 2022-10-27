Spurs Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) goes up for a shot against San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (7), right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

 Abbie Parr

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, and reserve guard Jaylen Nowell added 23 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 134-122 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

