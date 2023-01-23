Thursday, Jan. 26
Tuscan Lodge No 77 • 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Friday, Jan. 27
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29
Al Kunz Memorial Hockey Tournament • 12 a.m., Waseca Community Arena. Part of the Sleigh and Cutter festival, the tournament includes boys (Mite) and girls (8U) players. Contact Kyle at 507-835-3251 for more info.
Monday, Jan. 30
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Virtual Author Event: Randall Munroe • 1 p.m., Virtual. Randall Munroe shares his new book What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions. This event is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. The event is held in coordination with Library Speakers Bureau and presented by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System.
Wednesday, Feb. 01
Waseca Lakes Association Meeting • 7:30 a.m., at Waseca County East Annex, 300 North State St., Waseca. www.wasecalakes.org
Waseca Lions Club • 12 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Thursday, Feb. 02
Waseca Rotary Club • 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Friday, Feb. 03
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 04
Lego story time • 10 a.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State ST. For children 4-6. Each event will include a story to inspire the builders.
Lego club • 11 a.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State ST. For children 7-12. Each event will have a theme to inspire and Legos to build with.
Johnny Frost and the Heatseekers • 5:30-8:30 p.m., Indian Island Winery, 18010 631st Ave, Janesville. Live music by Johnny Frost and the Heatseekers performing 7 decades of music.
Sunday, Feb. 05
Toner’s Lake Vintage Ride • 9-11 a.m., Waseca. Part of the Sleigh and Cutter festival, ride around the lake and beyond on your snowmobiles. Contact Marissa at 507-461-4501 or Mark at 507-835-5480 for more info.
Mike Flizen Memorial Poker Run • 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Boathouse Bar & Grill. Part of the Sleigh and Cutter festival, this annual snowmobile ride includes seven stops. Registration is at 11 a.m. Contact Jake at 507-835-2510 for more info.
Monday, Feb. 06
Potluck • 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Waseca Blue Jay Booster Club • 7 p.m., Waseca High School, 1717 2nd St NW. In the Media Center
Snowmobile Safety Riding Course • 1 p.m., Lakeview Park, North of the city. Part of the Sleigh and Cutter festival, be safe while having fun. Contact Marty at 507-420-1109 for more info.
Tuesday, Feb. 07
Waseca County Board • 9:30 a.m., Commissioner’s Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.
Medicare Training Sessions • 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Club Picasso • 4:30-5:45 p.m., Waseca Art Center, 200 N State St, Waseca. Explore drawing techniques. Sketchbook and drawing pencil kit will be provided. Grades 4-6.$10. http://www.wasecaartcenter.org.
Waseca City Council • 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 508 S. State St, Waseca.
Blooming Grove Township Board • 7 p.m., Blooming Grove Township Hall, 41015 150th St, Waseca.
Wednesday, Feb. 08
Pfeffer • 1 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Thursday, Feb. 09
Tuscan Lodge No 77 • 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Birthday bingo & supper • 3-5 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Members only
Waseca SWCD Board of Supervisors meeting • 6:30 p.m., SWCD Offices, 300 N. State St., Waseca. 507-835-0603
Friday, Feb. 10
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Bean Bag Tournament • 6 p.m., The Mill Event Center, 310 2nd Ave SW, Waseca. Part of the Sleigh and Cutter festival. 5 p.m. registration. Contact Abby at 507-461-1112 for more info.
Sunday, Feb. 12
Waseca County Sno-Secas Club Ride • 11 a.m., Boathouse Bar & Grill. Part of the Sleigh and Cutter festival. Registration at 10 a.m. Contact Jake at 507-461-2510 for sign up and more information.
Winter Charm on the Farm • 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Farmamerica, 7367 360th Ave, Waseca. Horse Drawn Wagon Rides, Snow Painting, Winter Walking Tours, Snowshoe Trails, Cross Country Skiing, Campfire, S’mores and Hot Cocoa (included with admission). Tickets $5 per person in advance. Free for kids 2 & under and members season pass. Purchase tickets online or call 507-835-2052.
Monday, Feb. 13
Stroke Support Group • 6:01 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 501 N. State St., Waseca. Conference Rm. C. Call 507-781-8289
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library Board • 6:30 p.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St, Waseca.
Waseca Co. Ag. Society • 7 p.m., Waseca County Fairgrounds, Waseca. East Gray Building
Waseca VFW Post 1642 • 7 p.m., Waseca VFW Post 1642, 113 E. Elm Ave.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Medicare Training Sessions • 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Bingo • 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St., Waseca.
R-Kids • 7 p.m., Beschnett Building Basement, 212 15th Ave NE, Waseca.
Waseca Lions Club • 12 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Second Childhood Doll Club of Waseca • 2 p.m., Waseca Highway Building, 1495 5th St SE, Waseca. Call 835-2131
Ice Sculpting by Sakatah Carvers • 12 a.m., Waseca Public Safety. Part of the Sleigh and Cutter festival, check out the ice carving scenes on South State Street over the weekend.
Waseca Rotary Club • 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Friday, Feb. 17
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Red Dirt Road Band • 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Waseca VFW, 113 E. Elm Ave. Enjoy some music to celebrate Sligh & Cutter. Pulled pork basket and sides are $5 before the show from 5-7 p.m.
Medallion and Frosty Contest • 9:30 p.m., Waseca VFW, 113 E. Elm Ave. Part of the Sleigh and Cutter festival, it’s the 25th annual contests. $1,750 prize for each.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Sleigh & Cutter Parade • 12 p.m., Waseca County Fairgrounds. Runs through downtown Waseca. The parade will feature multiple breeds of horses pulling many types of units. Other parade attractions include: LEMA (Law Enforcement Memorial Association), Miss Minnesota — Elle Mark, Miss Minnesota — USA — Elle Gilbert, Miss Waseca County Sleigh & Cutter, cowboy reenactors and more.
Monday, Feb. 20
Healthy/Happy Babies Clinic • 12:30 p.m., Family Education Center, 501 E. Elm Ave, Waseca.
Waseca Crisis Center Support Group • 6:30 p.m., Waseca Crisis Center, 105 S. State St. Call Tina or Stacy 835-7828
MS Support Group • 7 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 501 N. State St., Waseca. Conference Rm A. Call Cindy 833-4003
Waseca Co. DFL • 7 p.m., Waseca County East Annex, 300 N. State St., Waseca.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Waseca County Board • 9:30 a.m., Commissioner’s Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.
Hope Chapter No. 34 Order of Eastern Star • 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Tuscan Lodge No 77 • 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Friday, Feb. 24
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26
Annual vintage snowmobile show/ride • 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Boathouse Bar & Grill. Part of the Sleigh and Cutter festival. Registration 9 a.m. Contact Seth at 507-837-9230 or Marissa at 507-461-4501.
Waseca vintage snowmobile show ice drags • 12 p.m., Boathouse Bar & Grill. Part of the Sleigh and Cutter festival. Registration 8:30-10:30 a.m. 100% cash payback, plus added contingency money. Contact 715-556-6345 or 612-296-2043. Visit wasecavintageicedrags.com.
Sleigh & Cutter Fireworks Display • 5 p.m., Clear Lake. Largest show ever. Northeast of Boathouse Grill & Bar shortly after sunset.