Friday, Dec. 30
unWINED with Crista Bohlmann • 6-9 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch, Winery and Distillery, 1179 E. Pearl St., Kasota. The unWINEd Music Series. Free event and all are welcome to enjoy it. Artist and time are subject to change.
Closed AA • 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Saturday Night Ribs • 5 p.m., The 300 Club, 504 N. Main, Le Sueur. Ribs, fries, and a corn muffin for $12.99.
New Year’s Eve Bash • 5 p.m., Le Center American Legion. Come for a night of fun. Start off with our New Years Steak Fry from 5:00 pm to 7:30 and stay for the DJ/Karaoke at 8:00. We will have party favors, door prizes and free champagne at midnight.
D&R Karaoke New Years Eve • 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Blue Moon, Kasota. One of largest selections of Karaoke Music in Southern Minnesota. Great food and good dance floor.
Alcoholics Anonymous • 9:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Jan. 01
Game Day • 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Jan. 02
Quilting • 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
T.O.P.S. • 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Community Dinner • 6-7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 80 N. Cordova Ave., Le Center.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague • 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.
Al-Anon • 7 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Henderson Area Arts Group • 7-8 p.m., EdVisions Building, 410 Main St., Henderson.
Alcoholics Anonymous • 8 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Jan. 03
Medicare Training Sessions • 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
AA and Al-Anon • 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners • 9 a.m., Le Sueur County Courthouse, 88 S Park Ave, Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club • 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Le Sueur Garden Club • 1-2 p.m., Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St, Le Sueur. Meetings are open to the public. Call Vi 507-665-3659.
Wednesday, Jan. 04
Le Center Chamber of Commerce Meeting • 8 a.m., at City Hall, Le Center.
Puzzle Derby • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Elysian Area Library, 132 Main St. E. Assemble a team of up to four players and compete in a jigsaw puzzle competition. The first team to complete the puzzle wins. Geared for ages 18+. Please register by calling 507-267-4411.
Grief Support Group for Women • 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague • 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.
Thursday, Jan. 05
Le Sueur Saddle Club • 7:30-8:30 p.m., Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School, 511 1/2 N 4th St, Le Sueur. First Thursday of the month, at the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School Nov. through April, and at the Le Sueur Saddle Club Arena May through Oct, for more information call 507-246-5347.
Knights of Columbus • 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Social Hall, 165 N Waterville Ave., Le Center.
Le Sueur County Pheasants Forever Chapter • 7:30 p.m., Montgomery American Legion, 102 Elm Ave SW. Call Greg Busch 507-744-2026.
Friday, Jan. 06
Singles Pool Tournament • 7 p.m.-2 a.m., Blue Moon, Kasota. Limited to the first 16 entrants. No Masters, No Handicap. Double Elimination race to 3 on winners side race and 2 on losers side. also doing a Calcutta. $20 entry fee — 100% pay back.
Closed AA • 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Saturday, Jan. 07
Namina Forna Author Talk • 12 p.m., Virtual. Hosted by Waseca Public Library, an action-packed conversation with Namina Forna, the New York Times bestselling author of “The Gilded Ones” series, focusing on her second installment in the series, “The Merciless Ones.” Register at the library or at wasecaleusuerlibraries.com/getregistered.
Saturday Night Ribs • 5 p.m., The 300 Club, 504 N. Main, Le Sueur. Ribs, fries, and a corn muffin for $12.99.
Alcoholics Anonymous • 9:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Jan. 08
Game Day • 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Jan. 09
Quilting • 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
T.O.P.S. • 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Le Sueur City Council • 6:30 p.m., Le Sueur City Hall, 203 S 2nd St, Le Sueur.
Al-Anon • 7 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Alcoholics Anonymous • 8 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Medicare Training Sessions • 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
AA and Al-Anon • 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club • 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Jordan Chapter 108 — Order of the Eastern Star • 8 p.m., Masonic Hall of Le Sueur, 128 N 5th St., Le Sueur.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Grief Support Group for Women • 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Henderson City Council • 7:30-8:30 p.m., Henderson Community Building, Senior Dining Hall, 600 Main St, Henderson.
Thursday, Jan. 12
VFW Post 1803 & Auxiliary • 8 p.m., Le Center VFW Club lower level, 15 E. Minnesota St.
Friday, Jan. 13
Closed AA • 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Saturday Night Ribs • 5 p.m., The 300 Club, 504 N. Main, Le Sueur. Ribs, fries, and a corn muffin for $12.99.
VFW Post 1803 Steak & Shrimp Dinner • 5-8 p.m., Le Center VFW Club, 15 E Minnesota St.$12-$13.
Comedy Uncorked • 8 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch, Winery and Distillery, 1179 E. Pearl St., Kasota. Laughs on the Go presents a unique night out featuring the finest that comedy has to offer. Tickets:$15.00 Advance, $20.00 Same Day/At The Door.
Davey Wester Live Comedy Show • 8-10 p.m., St. Peter American Legion. National headliner Davey Wester, featuring K-Jay the Comedian.
Alcoholics Anonymous • 9:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Game Day • 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Jan. 16
Quilting • 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
T.O.P.S. • 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Le Center Sportsmen Club • 6:30 p.m., Le Center Sportsmen Club, 25 E. Derrynane St. Supper with meeting to follow.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague • 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.
Al-Anon • 7 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Henderson Area Arts Group • 7-8 p.m., EdVisions Building, 410 Main St., Henderson.
Alcoholics Anonymous • 8 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Rachael Hanel: Not the Camilla We Knew • 6 p.m., St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St., St. peter. One Woman’s Path from small town America to the Symbionese Liberation Army. Room 219.
AA and Al-Anon • 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners • 9 a.m., Le Sueur County Courthouse, 88 S Park Ave, Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club • 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Le Sueur Lions Group • 5:15 p.m., The Lodge, 128 N 5th St, Le Sueur. 5:15 p.m. Board meeting, 6:30 p.m. General meeting.
Area Regional Bereavement Support Group • 7 p.m., St. Wenceslaus Church, 215 Main St E, New Prague. Open to all grieving the loss of someone significant in their lives. Call Deacon Bob Wagner 952-758-2716.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Grief Support Group for Women • 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague • 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Kindred Kwilters • 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 116 Inner Dr., Le Sueur.
Friday, Jan. 20
Closed AA • 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Saturday Night Ribs • 5 p.m., The 300 Club, 504 N. Main, Le Sueur. Ribs, fries, and a corn muffin for $12.99.
Alcoholics Anonymous • 9:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Jan. 22
Game Day • 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Jan. 23
Quilting • 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
T.O.P.S. • 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Paper Crafts • 6 p.m., Elysian Area Library, 132 Main St. E. Learn simple origami to create fun paper projects including an accordion wallet and a variety of envelopes. Geared for teens and adults all supplies provided. Free to the public.
Le Sueur City Council • 6:30 p.m., Le Sueur City Hall, 203 S 2nd St, Le Sueur.
Al-Anon • 7 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Alcoholics Anonymous • 8 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
AA and Al-Anon • 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners • 9 a.m., Le Sueur County Courthouse, 88 S Park Ave, Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club • 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Area Suicide Grief Support Group • 7-8:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System (Hospital), 301 2nd St NE, New Prague. Held in the Jameen Mape Conference Room. Call Tom Handrich 952-445-0107.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Grief Support Group for Women • 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Friday, Jan. 27
Closed AA • 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Saturday Night Ribs • 5 p.m., The 300 Club, 504 N. Main, Le Sueur. Ribs, fries, and a corn muffin for $12.99.
Alcoholics Anonymous • 9:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Jan. 29
Game Day • 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Jan. 30
Quilting • 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
T.O.P.S. • 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Al-Anon • 7 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Alcoholics Anonymous • 8 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
AA and Al-Anon • 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club • 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.